Early morning fire breaks out at motel on South Shore of Montreal

A fire broke out early Thursday morning at the Motel St-Hubert in Longueuil on the South Shore of Montreal.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m., and firefighters from Chambly, Richelieu and Longueuil responded to the scene.

Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier Blvd. between Losch Blvd. and Jensens St. was closed as crews worked to contain the blaze.

There were no reports of other buildings being damaged and no reports of injuries.

Fire early this morning at the Motel St-Hubert, Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier closed between Losch and Jensens street in Longueuil. Avoid the area this morning. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/JwBsuawOA4