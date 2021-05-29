iHeartRadio
17°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Early morning fire causes significant damage to commercial establishment and apartments

Montreal Fire Department/Securite incendie Montreal - file photo. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News Montreal)

An early morning fire in Montreal caused significant damage to a commercial establishment and neighbouring apartments and is being investigated by the arson squad.

Montreal police (SPVM) reported that a 911 call around 3:30 a.m. Saturday prompted Montreal Fire Department crews to respond to a blaze on Jean Talon St. near Lacordaire Blvd. in the Saint-Leonard borough.

Feu de bâtiment – Intersection Jean-Talon Est - De Fontenelle – Intervention maîtrisée. pic.twitter.com/2NTipMor3D

— Sécurité incendieMTL (@MTL_SIM) May 29, 2021

The apartments near the blaze were evacuated, and no residents reported injuries, according to police.

"Some residents were able to go back, but some were not," said SPVM spokesperson Veronique Comtois.

The fire department transferred the file to the SPVM arson squad, though Comtois said there is no proof that it was a crime.

"We don't know the nature of the fire," she said. "I cannot confirm that it's criminal. It's just under investigation." 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error