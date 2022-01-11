iHeartRadio
Early results for drug against COVID-19 are promising, says Quebec biologics developer

image.jpg

Sherbrooke-based Immune Biosolutions has announced that early results of in vitro studies show its lead biologic drug candidate, IBIO123, neutralizes 100 per cent of the virus that causes COVID-19 and all of the variants of concern that have emerged since the start of the pandemic, including the most recent Omicron variant.

In a press release, Immune Biosolutions explains that IBIO123 is an inhaled antibody-based immunotherapy. The company goes on to say it’s an effective, rapid and non-invasive method of delivery to the lungs via the airway.

The data demonstrated there was highly effective in vitro neutralization of all COVID-19 variants of concern, and that the neutralizing activity held up against the Omicron variant, according to the release.

The company reported that ongoing Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials are evaluating the safety and efficacy of immunotherapy with IBIO123, an inhaled therapy that is administered to infected patients with mild to moderate symptoms.

A similar study in patients presenting with severe disease is expected to start in the first quarter of this year in several countries.

Phase 2 results are expected to be available in the third quarter of this year.

Immune Biosolutions says it is actively seeking a strategic partnership to advance the development of its immunotherapy and establish a global commercialization strategy.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 11, 2022. With files from CTV News Montreal.

