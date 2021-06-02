Early start for Quebec strawberries this year thanks to mild spring

Quebec strawberries will hit the shelves in early June this year, two weeks earlier than usual, thanks to a very mild spring, according to the Union des producteurs agricoles (UPA).

The UPA assures that despite recent frost in some regions, producers have managed to protect their strawberry fields.

As for Quebec raspberries, they will be available next month.

The UPA says that farms will open their fresh produce stands shortly. U-pick of summer strawberries should begin around June 19-24 in the greater Montreal area and the following week in the Quebec City area.

U-pick raspberries will open at about the same time in July throughout Quebec.

Fall strawberries and raspberries will arrive in August and are expected to last into October.

The UPA points out that Quebec producers use several techniques to ensure a supply of local strawberries and raspberries as long as possible: in greenhouses, under tarps, in plasticulture, in matted rows, in tunnels and above ground.

Many farms offer greenhouse strawberries as early as June.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 2, 2021.