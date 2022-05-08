Early start to Montreal summer with forecasts of 30 C this week
Montreal is expected to reach sizzling temperatures later this week, with a forecasted high of 31 C on Friday, according to Environment Canada.
Temperatures will gradually increase throughout the week, beginning with a high of 21 C on Monday.
It's been an unusually dry Montreal spring so far, which means flooding is likely off the table -- but not fire.
The Quebec government has issued an open fire ban in or near forests in Montreal, Laval, Montérégie, Estrie, Mauricie, Chaudière-Appalaches, Laurentides, Outaouais, Lanaudière, Centre-du-Québec, Capitale-Nationale, Bas-Saint-Laurent and Abitibi-Témiscamingue.
On Sunday, a brush fire appeared in the eastern end of Montreal. No one was injured and no homes were threatened by the blaze, according to authorities.