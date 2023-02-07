Earthquake in Turkiye and Syria: How Montrealers can help
As search teams try to rescue survivors of the powerful earthquake in Turkiye and Syria, Montrealers are rallying to help.
Donations are being received through the citizen organizations listed below. The collected aid material will be transported by Turkish Airlines and coordinated by the General Consulate of Turkiye in Montreal.
Organizers are asking for materials suitable for winter weather and not used.
- Turkish Community Centre (Yunus Mosque)
3785 Rue Villeray, Montréal, H2A 1GS
514-961-8590
- Turkish Quebec Cultural and Friendship Association
61 Grand Boulevard, L'ile-Perrot, QC J7V 4W2
514-803-4016
- Message of Islam Foundation
10555 Boulevard Saint Laurent, Montréal, QC
514-385-3443
- Turkish Canadian Solidarity & Support Platform
79B Boul. Brunswick, Dollard-des-Ormeaux, QC, H9B 2J5
514-222-8435 (for West Island)
514-972-0617 (for South Shore)
514-293-9406 (for Montreal)
514-887-5307
514-806-9172
438-522-2472
- Montreal Turkish Business Women's Association
514-947-0090
- Montreal Turkish Cultural Association
514-963-1907
514-962-5097
514-967-8129
- Iyi Toplum Gonulluleri
514-554-1081
- Montreal Turkish Women's Association
514-293-9406
- McGill Turkish Student Association
514-443-1720
