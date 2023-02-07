iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Earthquake in Turkiye and Syria: How Montrealers can help


montrealers-helping-turkiye-1-6263563-1675796790475

As search teams try to rescue survivors of the powerful earthquake in Turkiye and Syria, Montrealers are rallying to help.

Donations are being received through the citizen organizations listed below. The collected aid material will be transported by Turkish Airlines and coordinated by the General Consulate of Turkiye in Montreal.

Organizers are asking for materials suitable for winter weather and not used.

  • Turkish Community Centre (Yunus Mosque) 
    3785 Rue Villeray, Montréal, H2A 1GS
    514-961-8590
     
  • Turkish Quebec Cultural and Friendship Association 
    61 Grand Boulevard, L'ile-Perrot, QC J7V 4W2
    514-803-4016
     
  • Message of Islam Foundation
    10555 Boulevard Saint Laurent, Montréal, QC
    514-385-3443
     
  • Turkish Canadian Solidarity & Support Platform
    79B Boul. Brunswick, Dollard-des-Ormeaux, QC, H9B 2J5
    514-222-8435 (for West Island)
    514-972-0617 (for South Shore)
    514-293-9406 (for Montreal)
    514-887-5307
    514-806-9172
    438-522-2472
     
  • Montreal Turkish Business Women's Association
    514-947-0090
     
  • Montreal Turkish Cultural Association
    514-963-1907
    514-962-5097
    514-967-8129
     
  • Iyi Toplum Gonulluleri
    514-554-1081
     
  • Montreal Turkish Women's Association
    514-293-9406
     
  • McGill Turkish Student Association
    514-443-1720

Please contact MontrealDigitalNews@BellMedia.ca to add your organization to this list.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*