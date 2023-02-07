Earthquake in Turkiye and Syria: How Montrealers can help

As search teams try to rescue survivors of the powerful earthquake in Turkiye and Syria, Montrealers are rallying to help.

Donations are being received through the citizen organizations listed below. The collected aid material will be transported by Turkish Airlines and coordinated by the General Consulate of Turkiye in Montreal.

Organizers are asking for materials suitable for winter weather and not used.

Turkish Community Centre (Yunus Mosque)

3785 Rue Villeray, Montréal, H2A 1GS 514-961-8590 Turkish Quebec Cultural and Friendship Association

61 Grand Boulevard, L'ile-Perrot, QC J7V 4W2 514-803-4016 Message of Islam Foundation

10555 Boulevard Saint Laurent, Montréal, QC 514-385-3443 Turkish Canadian Solidarity & Support Platform

79B Boul. Brunswick, Dollard-des-Ormeaux, QC, H9B 2J5 514-222-8435 (for West Island) 514-972-0617 (for South Shore) 514-293-9406 (for Montreal) 514-887-5307 514-806-9172 438-522-2472 Montreal Turkish Business Women's Association

514-947-0090 Montreal Turkish Cultural Association

514-963-1907 514-962-5097 514-967-8129 Iyi Toplum Gonulluleri

514-554-1081 Montreal Turkish Women's Association

514-293-9406 McGill Turkish Student Association

Please contact MontrealDigitalNews@BellMedia.ca to add your organization to this list.