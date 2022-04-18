East-end Montreal street shut after huge tree falls, totalling four cars

A tree toppled on a residential street in Montreal's Hochelaga neighbourhood on Monday, injuring no one but wrecking four cars at once.

Police said late Monday that they've closed the street, Valois St., for now.

The affected section of the street is south of St. Catherine St., to Adam St., an area a few blocks south of the Montreal Botanical Gardens.

It's unclear if the tree was uprooted largely by Friday's very strong winds, which caused power outages for 120,000 Quebec households at their peak.

--With files from Cosmo Santamaria