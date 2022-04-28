Eastbound A-132 closed in Longueuil after multi-vehicle collision
At least one person is in hospital after a collision involving several vehicles on the A-132 in Longueuil, on Montreal's South Shore.
According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), three vehicles were hit by a large truck at kilometre 89, near Jean-Paul-Vincent Boulevard.
Several people were injured, with one person transported to hospital in serious condition.
The SQ notes his life is no longer considered to be in danger.
The A-132 eastbound in Longueuil remains closed for an indefinite period of time.
Drivers are being redirected towards Roland-Therrien Boulevard.
Rappel: À Longueuil, #R132 est (René-Lévesque), à la hauteur de Jean-Paul-Vincent // accident 3 véhicules et un poids lourd // enquête en cours // #R132 FERMÉE en direction est�� // Détour via sortie Roland-Therrien.— Québec 511 (@Qc511_Mtl) April 28, 2022