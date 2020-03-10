Eastbound Highway 30 reopens after truck overturns in Boucherville
The eastbound lanes of Highway 30 near Boucherville, on Montreal's south shore, have been reopened after a truck overturned near the de Montarville exit.
The exit itself is still closed as authorities work to tow the truck.
Early Tuesday morning, the large vehicle overturned, crashing into two lampposts. The driver sustained minor injuries, according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).
Transports Quebec officials, as well as firefighters, are onsite. They could not say what, if anything, was inside the truck.
Suivi -- #A30 est (de l'Acier) à Boucherville, réouverture des voies à la hauteur de la montée Montarville, fermeture de l'entrée Montarville pour une durée indéterminée pour le remorquage du camion 53 pieds— Québec 511 (@Qc511_Mtl) March 10, 2020
