Eastern Quebec and the Maritimes will get snow and freezing rain starting Friday

Freezing rain in Montreal - FILE PHOTO. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

Some areas of eastern Quebec as well as the three Maritime provinces are set to get hit with heavy snow or freezing rain as of Friday.

Environment Canada issued a warning that in Gaspé, as well as in Baie-Comeau, Sept-Îles and Havre-Saint-Pierre on the North Shore, a total accumulation of 20 to 30 centimetres of snow is expected until Saturday. Strong winds will accompany this snow and create widespread blowing snow.

In New Brunswick, snowfall amounts in Edmundston and the Acadian Peninsula are expected to range from 15 to 20 centimetres.

Four to eight hours of freezing rain is expected elsewhere in New Brunswick, including Moncton and Fredericton. The forecast is the same for all of Prince Edward Island.

In Nova Scotia, freezing rain is also expected over the eastern portion of the province from the Amherst area to Cape Breton.

In Iles-de-la-Madeleine, there will be an extended period of eight to 12 hours of freezing rain, causing ice accumulation.
 

#Rain for #Montreal: 10mm#Snow for #QuebecCity: 10cm+#Winter #Storm #Warnings in effect for the Lower North Shore w 20-30cm possible in #SeptIles #BaieComeau #Gaspe@CTVMontrealpic.twitter.com/Q3Vl6GpEsT

— Lori Graham (@LGrahamCTV) March 25, 2022



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 25, 2022

