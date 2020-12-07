iHeartRadio
Ecomuseum Zoo hopeful raven found by the Montreal police is Kola

The raven Kola is missing from the Ecomuseum Zoo on Montreal's West Island, and staff fear he was stolen after a break-and-entering. SOURCE: Ecomuseum

Ecomuseum Zoo staff are hopeful that the raven located by Montreal police (SPVM) Sunday is Kola, the bird that was either stolen or escaped during a break-and-enter.

"We're working on confirming if it's the right bird," said zoo spokesperson Emilie Senecal.

The zoo is currently performing tests to determine whether its him or not.

The zoo reported the bird missing at the end of November and said at the time that if he was not returned, he would surely die.

The zoo reported that someone used force to break into the raven's aviary and the bird was either stolen or left its living space on its own.

Kola is a rescue bird who arrived at the zoo with a broken wing and requires multiple medications. 

