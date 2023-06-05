iHeartRadio
16°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Editor of Montreal's only newspaper for Black community, Egbert Gaye, has died at 67


image.jpg

Community Contact newspaper managing editor Egbert Gaye has died.

He was 67 years old.

The editor of the newspaper he founded 31 years ago that serves Montreal's English-speaking Black and Caribbean populations was a hands-on newspaperman who delivered the twice-a-month paper along with his son.

He was an active promoter of community journalism and dedicated to those he served. 

Gaye was a regular guest of CJAD 800 Radio, last speaking over the airwaves on May 30 with Elias Makos.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*