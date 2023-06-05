Editor of Montreal's only newspaper for Black community, Egbert Gaye, has died at 67
Community Contact newspaper managing editor Egbert Gaye has died.
He was 67 years old.
The editor of the newspaper he founded 31 years ago that serves Montreal's English-speaking Black and Caribbean populations was a hands-on newspaperman who delivered the twice-a-month paper along with his son.
He was an active promoter of community journalism and dedicated to those he served.
Gaye was a regular guest of CJAD 800 Radio, last speaking over the airwaves on May 30 with Elias Makos.