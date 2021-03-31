iHeartRadio
13°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid gets maximum fine for elbow on Habs forward

Montreal Canadiens' Alexander Romanov and Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) battle for the puck during second period NHL hockey action in Montreal on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid has been fined US$5,000, the maximum allowed under the NHL's collective bargaining agreement, for elbowing Montreal Canadiens forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at 17:24 of the first period. McDavid was assessed a minor penalty for roughing.

Connor McDavid with a dirty shot at Jesperi Kotkaniemipic.twitter.com/ME20Jzh50P

— Everything Hockey (@EHClothing) March 31, 2021

The money goes to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.

McDavid had his 11-game point streak (seven goals, 16 assists) snapped in the 4-0 loss, but the native of Newmarket, Ont., leads the NHL in scoring with 63 points (21 goals, 42 assists).

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2021.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error