Eight men arrested in Quebec City for luring and soliciting sex from minors

Quebec provincial police have arrested eight people in the past two days after an operation investigating clients seeking to purchase sexual services from minors.

Surete du Quebec (SQ) officers in the pimping enforcement squad (ELIP) working out of Quebec City said the eight men between 25 and 48 were interviewed and will appear in court at a later date on charges including: luring to obtain sexual services from a minor and obtaining sexual services from a minor.

The pimping task force investigates pimping, sex trafficking and child prostitution and consists of officers from multiple municipal police forces, the SQ and RCMP.

Those with information on the above-mentioned crimes can contact the SQ at 1-800-659-4264.

 

