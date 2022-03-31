Eight Quebec police officers cited for discrimination against Black man

A Black man in Terrebonne's racial profiling complaints against police in his community have been heard as eight officers were cited by the Police Ethics Commissioner.

Pierre Marcel Monsanto, 44, is a Black man of Haitian origin who moved to the suburb of Montreal from Alberta in Sept. 2018.

From the time he moved to Terrebonne until August 2019, police checked with Centre de renseignements policiers du Québec (CRPQ) 37 times about his vehicle, according to the March 11 ethics commission decision.

The commission found in Monsanto's favour in eight of 12 complaints and eight officers have been cited for racial profiling.

"The citations of the eight police officers for discrimination and racial profiling give me some comfort, but reassure me a little," Monsanto said in a statement released by the Centre for Research-Action on Race Relations (CRARR). "It is still necessary that these citations be accepted and sanctioned by the ethics committee. The arrests have been so frequent, abusive and arbitrary that I no longer felt safe in the sight of a police officer."

Commissioner Marc-Andre Dowd's decision cites several instances when Monsanto was driving when a police car heading in the opposite direction would hang a U-turn and pull him over for a "routine check" under the Highway Safety Code.

Monsanto often drives his wife's vehicle and was allegedly stopped repeatedly while running errands, taking his children to daycare or going to work.

Monsanto, with CRARR's assistance, filed 12 complaints alleging harassment and discrimination based on his race.

Dowd found that eight officers in eight of the cases committed "discriminatory acts based on race," but he dismissed the harassment complaints.

"When the complainant has not committed any offence, he is likely to feel a strong sense of injustice and a loss of trust with the officers of the Terrebonne Police Department," Dowd wrote in the lengthy 47-page ruling. "The Commissioner also brings to the director's attention the even higher, and unexplained high frequency of numerous checks at the CRPQ on the complainant over a relatively short period."

CRARR will host a news conference Thursday at 10:30 a.m. where Monsanto will respond to the media.

"In all the years of working against racial profiling, we have never seen a case this serious," said CRARR executive director Fo Niemi. "The elected officials and residents of Terrebonne must demand firm measures of prevention and redress."