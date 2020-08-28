Elderly Drummondville woman dies after being hit by a car

A woman in her 70s died on Thursday after being hit by a car in Drummondville.

According to the Surete du Quebec (SQ) the accident took place around 3:45 p.m. at the Saint-Joseph Blvd. and Janelle St. intersection, when a car turned left and ran into the woman, who was on foot.

When first responders arrived, the woman showed no vital signs. She was taken to hospital and police later confirmed her death.

The driver – a woman in her 20s – was also taken to hospital to be treated for shock.

Police were unaware of the circumstances surrounding the accident and an investigation is underway in order to shed light on the events.

At first glance, police say there seems to be no criminal element in this file.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2020.