Elderly woman missing from Beaconsfield; only clue to her appearance is old photo

Montreal police are worried about the safety of an elderly West Island woman and are asking for the public to keep an eye out for her, with only the help of an old photo.

Ulana Jakimow Odezynsky is now 71, but the only photo police could obtain of her is from decades ago.

Nonetheless, they're asking people, especially in the Beaconsfield area, to picture Jakimow Odezynsky as a much older woman and to help look for her.

She has some mental health problems and had not left her home very much for years, police told CTV News.

But on Monday, her husband was admitted to hospital in an emergency, and she went missing from their home.

She is fairly tall, at 5'8", and has a slim stature, police said. She is white and has blue eyes. In the photo, she's a brunette, but now she has grey hair.

They aren't sure what she was wearing when she was last seen, at night in Beaconsfield.

She also may not be fully mobile, they noted.

"She walks but may have difficulty walking," police wrote in a news release. "Investigators have reason to fear for her health and safety."