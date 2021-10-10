iHeartRadio
Elections Canada confirms Bloc win over Tories in Trois-Rivieres after recount

Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet pulls his mask off as he arrives to a news conference Monday, August 23, 2021 in Trois Rivieres, Quebec. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

The Bloc Quebecois is being confirmed as the winner of the Quebec riding of Trois-Rivieres after a judicial recount.

 Elections Canada says the Bloc beat the Conservatives by 83 votes, after votes were counted again.

The Tories went to court to request a recount to check the original result, which had the Bloc winning the seat by 92 votes.

Elections Canada is confirming that Bloc candidate Rene Villemure has won the Quebec riding with 17,136 votes.

The Conservative candidate Yves Levesque came a close second with 17,053 votes.

Trois-Rivieres is the second judicial recount in Quebec.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2021.

