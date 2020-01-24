Electric blanket catches fire, forces evacuation of Saint-Lambert seniors’ residence
Two people are in hospital after a fire at a seniors’ residence in Saint-Lambert, on Montreal’s south shore.
It happened at 4 a.m. Friday.
“It was a fire caused by an electric blanket,” said Michel Huguerot, spokesperson for the Longueuil fire department. “The man whose blanket it was, was transported to hospital for smoke inhalation.”
A second person, who fell and injured their foot during the evacuation, was also sent to hospital.
About 100 seniors live in the autonomous residence. They have since returned to their homes and the fire has been extinguished.
Latest Audio
-
-
Who doesn’t love fresh crispy pizza? And there's a new food hall in town with some heavy hitters!
Carl Sexton, co-founder of Pizza Bros & Patrick Dogniaux, his business partner joins Montreal Eats to talk about how the Pizza Bros are making a mark in a competitive food market and Alexandre Besnard, founder of A5 hospitality & behind Le Cathcart is here to talk about a delicious new food hall in town!
-
The Car Show - January 25, 2020
Lisa Christensen takes your calls from the final weekend of the Montreal Auto Show!