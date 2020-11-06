iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Electricity rates in Quebec are going up by 1.3% next year

image.jpg

Electricity rates in Quebec will increase by 1.3 per cent on April 1, 2021, following a freeze for the year 2020. 

Hydro-Quebec said on Friday that the increase corresponds to the variation in inflation in Quebec for the twelve-month period ending on Sept. 30.

For large industrial customers who benefit from "Rate L," the increase will be announced later.  

Rate increases must be capped at changes in the province's Consumer Price Index (CPI). Subsequently, Hydro-Quebec will have to resume submitting a rate case to the Regie de l'energie. 

The 1.3 per cent increase announced on Friday reflects the increase in the CPI, which excludes alcoholic beverages, tobacco products and recreational cannabis. 

The moratorium on service interruptions in the event of non-payment has been extended until at least March 31, Hydro said, adding it wants to continue to "put measures in place to relieve customers" amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2020. 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error