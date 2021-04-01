Elementary and secondary teachers to go on partial strike on April 14

It is now the CSQ elementary and secondary teachers' turn to announce that they will walk out for part of the day on April 14.

The walkout will take place from 12:01 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on April 14.

This will be the first partial strike for 73,000 French and English teachers in preschool, elementary, secondary and vocational training classes.

The strike mandate on which they have already voted, like the other members of the CSQ (Centrale des syndicats du Quebec) union in the education sector, is a five-day strike to be exercised at the appropriate time.

Already, on March 30, the 10,000 members of the CSQ in the college sector held their first strike day. This time, the walkout involved not only teachers, but also professionals and support staff.

Notre réaction au #budgetQc2021 en lien avec la #négo2020 https://t.co/qeueqr03J0 pic.twitter.com/IAaiqhcDy8

The CSQ represents the majority of teachers at the elementary and secondary levels; the others are unionized with the Federation autonome de l'enseignement (FAE) and are not affected by this strike.

The announcement of the walkout comes a day after Treasury Board President Sonia LeBel tabled a new offer to all public sector union members.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2021.