Elevator worker falls 7 floors, transferred to hospital in critical condition

An elevator worker was sent to hospital in critical condition after falling seven floors at the CHU Saint-Justine hospital in Montreal Wednesday.

The incident occurred at around noon. A hospital spokesperson told CTV that the man was employed by a private company that maintains the elevators at the CHU Sainte-Justine.

“The Sainte-Justine’s heart goes out to the worker, his family and his colleagues at the private company,” wrote Lucie Dufresne in a statement.

“Occupational health and safety is a priority at Sainte-Justine,” she wrote, adding that the hospital will cooperate with Quebec’s labour safety board, the CNESST, during its investigation.