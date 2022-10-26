iHeartRadio
16°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Elevator worker falls 7 floors, transferred to hospital in critical condition


Sainte-Justine Hospital is seen Thursday, January 16, 2020 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

An elevator worker was sent to hospital in critical condition after falling seven floors at the CHU Saint-Justine hospital in Montreal Wednesday. 

The incident occurred at around noon. A hospital spokesperson told CTV that the man was employed by a private company that maintains the elevators at the CHU Sainte-Justine.

“The Sainte-Justine’s heart goes out to the worker, his family and his colleagues at the private company,” wrote Lucie Dufresne in a statement.

“Occupational health and safety is a priority at Sainte-Justine,” she wrote, adding that the hospital will cooperate with Quebec’s labour safety board, the CNESST, during its investigation. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*