iHeartRadio
-8°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Eleven years later, Longueuil racial profiling incident forces changes starting in 2021

image (2)

By Andrew Brennan and Selena Ross

MONTREAL -- Eleven years after an incident of racial profiling in Longueuil, a long legal battle with the city deciding it won't contest a legal loss before the Quebec Human Rights Tribunal, it's finally over.

That also means that some changes are coming to Longueuil soon.

It's obligated to begin implementing certain things next year, including collecting race-related data on who police decide to pull over and giving police new training about racism and racial profiling.

The case was that of Joel DeBellefeuille, who argued before the Quebec Human Rights Commission that he'd been racially profiled when South Shore police followed him and his family in the car one morning in 2009 as they went to drop his baby son at daycare.

It was just one of many similar incidents he'd experienced over his lifetime, he said. The Commission ended up siding with him, and then the Human Rights Tribunal after the city contested the ruling.

DeBellefeuille has been awarded $12,000 in damages, including $2,000 from one of the officers who followed him and pulled him over.

On Thursday he said he was very relieved to have the case over and elated that it had led to bigger changes across the South Shore police system.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error