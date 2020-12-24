Elise Beliveau and the rest of the Habs fans get set for game one in Toronto Jan. 13

Montreal Canadiens fans will at long last get to see their bleu-blanc-rouge play actual hockey games after what seems like a decade, but was actually just over four months, as the NHL released its regular season schedule Wednesday.

At least one superfan is ready.

The Canadiens posted a video featuring Elise Beliveau cooking lunches for les boys, cleaning their nameplates and vacuuming their locker room as players get ready to lace up and skate in empty arenas mid-January.

"Oh my gosh! Is it ever looking good in here," says the widow of Habs legend Jean Beliveau en francais. "Well, you can come on home now boys."

NEW SEASON, NEW WORLD

The Habs begin their all-Canadian, no-fans, no-Bruins, 56-game season Jan. 13 in the same place they played in August, and the same place they usually start their season: Toronto.

After playing their traditional division rival Maple Leafs, Montreal gets to swim through some new waters of the COVID-19 era division and plays in Edmonton twice against the Oilers before heading to the Pacific and playing the Vancouver Canucks three times.

The Habs finally come home Jan. 28 to the empty Bell Centre to play before Youppi! (if he's allowed in the bubble) and the assembled training and coaching staff against the Calgary Flames twice to end the month.

The regular season ends May 8 where it started: Toronto with the second of two games against the Leafs.

Those looking forward to traditional rivalry games against Boston, Philly and Buffalo will have to wait for the playoffs, as it's all-Canada, all-year this season with Ottawa and Winnipeg rounding out the division.

NEW FACES

After a surprising playoff run and quality off season, Habs fans will get to see how the team's new additions will fit in with emerging stars Nick Suzuki and Jesperi Kotkaniemi, established vets Jeff Petry, Shea Weber and Carey Price, and the rest of the crew.

In the off season, GM Marc Bergevin snagged snipers Tylers Toffoli and Josh Anderson and defenceman Joel Edmundson in addition to picking up Jake Allen to stop some pucks and give Price a night off more often than he's used to.

On draft day, the Habs picked up eight players with d-man Kaiden Guhle (first round, 16th overall), left winger Luke Tuch (second round, 47th overall) and centre Jan Mysak (second round, 48th overall) the top picks.

As with all rookies, it remains to be seen which of the young guns get a roster spot.

Aside from the universal truth that the Habs will always play the Leafs, in the COVID-19 sports era, there are no guarantees, no historical precedents, and no predictions that can be based on anything, so it remains to be seen whether the Habs continue their fine form from August or regress to the team that lost eight straight from Dec. 28 to Jan. 9 last season.

Final words go to Elise: "Let's go les boys."

