Employees at only supplier of fuel to airlines flying in and out of Montreal to vote today on tentative agreement

Workers in charge of refuelling planes at Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport in Dorval and at Mirabel Airport are voting Friday on a tentative agreement reached a few days ago between the union that represents them and their employer.

About 100 unionized employees of Swissport Canada were threatening to walk out as of Christmas, one of the busiest times of the year for air travel.

On Sunday, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAMAW) said in a press release that if the agreement in principle is rejected, the parties will resume mediation discussions with the possibility of a strike effective Jan. 1.

The union workers' last contract expired in August. Wages and work-life balance were among the main issues.

Swissport Canada's vice-president of human resources, Louis-Philippe Charland, suggested the union negotiating committee would recommend its members ratify the agreement, which the union did not mention in its press release.

Swissport Canada is the sole supplier of fuel to airlines at both airports. The employees concerned are aircraft refuellers, mechanics at fuel storage facilities, dispatchers, refueling maintenance employees and mechanics.

In the event of a strike, Swissport Canada could call on managers to maintain its activities.

