EMSB could close one east end elementary school

The English Montreal School Board will be holding two evening hearings to discuss proposed major school changes for 2020-2021.

One of the changes could see Dorothy Elementary School in St. Michel or Our Lady of Pompei Elementary School in Ahuntsic closed and merged with the other.

The EMSB said both schools have fewer than 175 students enrolled. The merger would bring together the two schools to make one more viable elementary school in the area.

Also being proposed is merging General Vanier Elementary School with Pierre de Coubertin, Dante or Honoré Mercier and merging John Paul I Junior High School with Laurier Macdonald High School.

Both General Vanier and John Paul I have been cohabiting with other schools, with their own administrations, since their buildings were transferred to the Commission scolaire de la Pointe-de-l'Île by the Education Minister last summer.

EMSB Trustee Marlene Jennings will preside over the hearings, which will be held Wednesday, January 8 and Thursday, January 9 beginning at 6 pm each evening at 6000 Fielding Avenue.