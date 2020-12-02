EMSB to spend $1.75 million on 800 air purifiers

By Selena Ross, CTV News Montreal

The English Montreal School Board will spend $1.75 million buying 800 air purifiers to help keep its schools COVID-safe.

The board's commissioners voted tonight to make the purchase, school board spokesperson Michael Cohen confirmed.

The EMSB has said for weeks it was considering the move but wanted to study its needs.

It's following in the footsteps of the Lester B. Pearson School Board in the West Island, but with a much bigger spend: Lester B. Pearson spent just over half a million to buy 420 units.

In a release Wednesday night, the EMSB said it did do its planned study and identified 30 buildings, out of 55, that have the most dire need of HEPA filters.

"The EMSB Material Resource Department has completed an assessment of all 55 buildings which house schools and adult and vocational education services," the release said.

The total cost includes more than just the purchase price of the machines, it said.

"It will cost $1.75 million for the purchase, installation and maintenance of these air purifiers for the 30 buildings identified."

The board commissioners are also calling on EMSB chair Joe Ortona to "communicate with the Ministry of Education to request that the EMSB be reimbursed for all expenses to be incurred," it said.

Ortona was quoted as saying that there is "no question" the "naturally ventilated" classrooms and other areas needed the filters.

Last Friday, the provincial government formally ordered air quality testing in Quebec's classrooms, starting Tuesday, Dec. 1. With the results, said the education ministry, it will do some work over the holiday break to upgrade some facilities.