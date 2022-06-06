Enfant Soleil telethon raises $20.68 million for pediatric care in Quebec

The 35th Operation Enfant Soleil Telethon raised a record amount of nearly $20.683 million this weekend.

The money raised during the event, which was presented from the Théâtre Capitole in Quebec City and broadcast on the TVA network, will be donated to pediatric hospitals in Quebec to finance the purchase of equipment to better care for sick children and support their families.

20 682 867 fois MERCI !❤️ pic.twitter.com/Bij3KLtjl0

Money will also be given to organizations for the launch of more than 50 projects related to the prevention of illness among young people through physical activity and healthy lifestyle habits.

The organizers of the Opération Enfant Soleil Telethon say that to date, close to $288 million has been donated across Quebec thanks to the money raised by donors.

Several celebrities participated in the weekend's telethon, including Annie Brocoli, Maxime Landry and Alain Dumas. In addition, the production team numbered 120 members, and 53 artists and musicians took part, as well as a host of volunteers.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 6, 2022.