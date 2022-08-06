England makes explosive win at fireworks competition held in Montreal

It's been over a month of oohs and aahs in Montreal, with the 2022 Loto-Quebec International Fireworks Competition coming to a spectacular end on Saturday.

Now, the results are in, with England coming out on top.

The UK company Pyrotex Fireworks claimed gold Saturday, while Hungary's Nuvu Kft took silver and Canada's Orion Fireworks snagged bronze.

It was Pyrotex's first time participating in the competition, making its win all the more explosive.

The 36th edition of the competition closed with a non-competition display on Saturday night, paying tribute to the music of Genesis.