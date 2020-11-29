iHeartRadio
English Montreal School Board appoints former borough mayor Russell Copeman as interim director general

CTV Montreal: Russell Copeman re-entering politics

The English Montreal School Board (EMSB) appointed a familiar face to step in as its temporary director general yesterday as Russell Copeman will take on the role.

The former MNA and Cote-des-Neiges-Notred-Dame-de-Grace borough mayor will take a break from the Quebec English School Board Association while the EMSB finds a permanent director general.

It is a privilege to temporarily serve this important institution of our community. #polqc #ÉducationQc #schoolboardsmatter https://t.co/5XT0oqyMnI

— Russell Copeman (@racopeman) November 28, 2020

Copeman started work at the QESBA in 2018 after losing his re-election bid for borough mayor to Sue Montgomery in 2017.

The board's previous interim director general, Evelyne Alfonsi, stepped down from the position Nov. 17 to return to her duties as assistant director general of education. 

