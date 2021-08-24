English school board considering mandatory masks in classrooms

The English Montreal School Board (EMSB) is considering making face masks mandatory in classrooms for all grades excluding kindergarten, it was announced Aug. 22.

Although the first day of classes is on Tuesday, Aug. 31, the EMSB will reach a resolution on Sept. 1.

Earlier this month, Quebec’s Minister of Education Jean-François Roberge announced that students would be required to wear masks in common areas, but not in classrooms — an announcement resulting in mixed reviews from health and school officials alike.

According to an EMSB press release, the news caused a “tremendous amount of anxiety” among parent groups, prompting the school board to consider tightening rules around when and where masks should be worn.

EMSB Chair Joe Ortona recommends that students wear masks during class on the first two days of school, regardless of whatever decision is made on Sept. 1.

“The Delta variant and the fact that elementary school children cannot get vaccinated yet has everyone worried,” he said in a press release.

Ortona told CTV that students will be given a short grace period to become accustomed to the new rules, should masks in the classroom become mandatory.

The resolution could potentially be amended to include the establishment of classroom bubbles and a coninued in-person/online hybrid model for high schools.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over."



