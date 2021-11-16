iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Enjoyed Montreal's first snowfall? Get ready for freezing rain

image.jpg

Montreal saw its first flurries of the season Tuesday morning and now parts of Quebec are bracing for freezing rain on Wednesday.

A large low pressure system that is bringing winter-storm conditions to western Canada is moving into the province. The system is bringing heavy snow and blizzard conditions to parts of the Prairies and it could bring freezing rain into southern Quebec Wednesday afternoon or evening.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued freezing rain warnings for areas north of the Saint-Lawrence while a special weather statement, warning of possible freezing precipitation, remains in effect for Montreal and the surrounding areas.

Ice accretion of 5 to 10 mm is expected in the Laurentians while areas around Quebec City could see 2 to 4 mm. Motorists and pedestrians are being warned to watch out for slippery surfaces.

Ice buildup could cause some roadways and sidewalks to become dangerous.

As the systems moves into Montreal, the city could see another round of wet flurries Wednesday morning. There is a risk of light freezing drizzle by evening but it will quickly change to rain in the city as temperatures climb.

Montreal is expecting to see between 10 to 15 mm of rain Wednesday into Thursday with Thursday's high climbing into the double digits.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error