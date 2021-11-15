Ensemble Montreal requests recounts in two boroughs following municipal election

Ensemble Montreal is requesting judicial recounts in two boroughs following last week's Montreal municipal election.

"Ensemble Montreal has reasonable grounds to believe that mistakes were made during the counting of votes at certain polling stations during the municipal elections in the boroughs of Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce and Rivière-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles," the party's general manager Sébastien Lachaine said in a statement released Monday.

The party said it has officially filed requests for a judicial recount of the results for those two boroughs, in addition to the districts of La Pointe-aux-Prairies and Loyola.

In all four of those races, Projet Montreal edged out Ensemble Montreal's candidate by a slim margin, in one case by only 13 votes.

Gracia Kasoki Katahwa (12,013 votes) won the borough of Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce over Lionel Perez (11,801 votes) by 212 votes.

In the Loyola district, Despina Sourias (2,205 votes) beat out Gabriel Retta (2,108 votes) by 97 votes.

The borough mayor's seat in Rivière-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles was captured by only 303 votes, with Caroline Bourgeois (14,330 votes) besting Lyne Laperriere (14,027 votes).

La Pointe-aux-Prairies had a particularly close finish: Lisa Christensen (4,695 votes) edged out Vincent Girard (4,682 votes) by only 13 votes.

"In order to ensure the reliability of the democratic process, we want to be sure that the election was respected at every moment between the closing of the polls and the end of the counting," added Lachaine, who said the party would not comment further until the process is completed.