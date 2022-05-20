iHeartRadio
26°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Entangled North Atlantic right whale spotted in the Gulf of St. Lawrence

In this Thursday, April 11, 2019, photo provided by the Center for Coastal Studies, a baby right whale swims with its mother in Cape Cod Bay off Massachusetts. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Amy James/Center for Coastal Studies/NOAA permit 19315-1 via AP

Fisheries and Oceans Canada is searching for an endangered North Atlantic right whale that was spotted Thursday entangled in some kind of gear east of Gaspe, Que.

The whale is a 14-year-old female known as Sundog.

Federal officials say marine mammal rescue agencies are on standby, though a disentanglement mission won't be attempted unless sea conditions are favourable.

It remains unclear what kind of gear needs to be cut away or where it came from.

We’re working to locate an entangled North Atlantic right whale that was spotted yesterday near Gaspé, Quebec. The whale has been identified as Sundog, a 14-year-old female last seen in March near Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

— Fisheries and Oceans (@FishOceansCAN) May 20, 2022

There are about 336 North Atlantic right whales in existence, and many spend their summers feeding in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

Fifteen calves were observed earlier this year in waters off the United States.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 20, 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error