Enter this contest and be the first to ride Montreal's new light rail

The developer behind the REM, Montreal's new light-rail network, is launching a contest to select its first-ever group of passengers.

Around 100 members of the public will win a ticket for the train's inauguration in July 28. Each winner can bring a guest of their choice and will even take some swag home with them.

To enter, complete this 10-question quiz about the REM, the answers to which can be found on the network's website.

And if your knowledge of the project isn't up to par, don't sweat it too much -- your score on the quiz won't affect your chances in the draw.

"The quiz is intended for users to get to know better the project. To be eligible, the participants need to correctly fill out the form at the end of the quiz," spokesperson Emmanuelle Rouillard-Moreau wrote in an email.

Running from Gare-Centrale in downtown Montreal to Brossard on the South Shore, the inaugural line of the REM will open to the rest of the public on July 31.

The quiz ends on July 20.