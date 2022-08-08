Entrance from Cavendish to Trans-Canada Highway to close on Tuesday

Those looking to get onto the Trans-Canada Highway (A-40) from Cavendish Blvd. will have to find another route as of Tuesday.

The entrance ramps from Cavendish and the Highway 40 service roads to Cavendish will close from Tuesday until Aug. 19, as the city works to modify and add underground conduits on the Highway 40 service roads.

Signage will be in place to detour traffic.

All work may be postponed or cancelled due to weather, and for update information on all road closures, visit the Quebec511.info page.