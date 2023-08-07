iHeartRadio
22°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Environment Canada issues alert for heavy rains for Montreal, other Quebec regions


image.jpg

After a very wet July, Montreal seems set to start August with more precipitation.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a special weather statement for Montreal, Laval and the surrounding regions on Monday, calling for 30 to 50 millimetres of rain to fall on Monday and Tuesday.

"Water pooling on roads and flooding may occur in low-lying areas," the alert reads.

Other areas included in the alert are Mont-Laurier, Vaudreuil, Valleyfield-Beauharnois, Mont-Orford-LakeMemphremagog and Sherbrooke.

Rain is expected in Montreal until Thursday with Friday calling for a mix of sun and cloud.

Rainfall warnings are in place for the Charelvoix, Lachute-Saint-Jerome, Lanaudiere, Laurentians, Mauricie and Quebec City regions as well. 

Thunderstorm outlook for northern Quebec valid today, August 7th.

Any report of damage can be sent to Environment and Climate Change Canada using #QCstorm or by emailing QCstorm@ec.gc.ca. pic.twitter.com/OFbFAjtT0V

— ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCCWeatherQC) August 7, 2023
12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*