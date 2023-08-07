Environment Canada issues alert for heavy rains for Montreal, other Quebec regions

After a very wet July, Montreal seems set to start August with more precipitation.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a special weather statement for Montreal, Laval and the surrounding regions on Monday, calling for 30 to 50 millimetres of rain to fall on Monday and Tuesday.

"Water pooling on roads and flooding may occur in low-lying areas," the alert reads.

Other areas included in the alert are Mont-Laurier, Vaudreuil, Valleyfield-Beauharnois, Mont-Orford-LakeMemphremagog and Sherbrooke.

Rain is expected in Montreal until Thursday with Friday calling for a mix of sun and cloud.

Rainfall warnings are in place for the Charelvoix, Lachute-Saint-Jerome, Lanaudiere, Laurentians, Mauricie and Quebec City regions as well.

Thunderstorm outlook for northern Quebec valid today, August 7th.



Any report of damage can be sent to Environment and Climate Change Canada using #QCstorm or by emailing QCstorm@ec.gc.ca. pic.twitter.com/OFbFAjtT0V