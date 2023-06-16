Environment Canada issues another smog warning for Montreal

Montrealers woke up to more hazy skies on Friday, with wildfire smoke prompting another smog warning from Environment Canada.

The weather agency is cautioning people with heart disease, asthma and other respiratory ailments to avoid strenuous physical activity outdoors.

The smog warning will remain in effect until Saturday morning. Air quality is expected to improve by midday Saturday.

There were more than 100 active forest fires in Quebec as of Friday morning. It's the province's worst wildfire season in recent memory, with more than 160 blazes burning at the peak of the crisis earlier this month.

According to Quebec's forest fire fighting agency, SOPFEU, more than 900,000 hectares have burned so far, while the seasonal average is around 2,000 hectares.

Most fires have been burning in northern Quebec, forcing evacuations in various municipalities, many of which have since been lifted.

With files from CTV Montreal's Lise McAuley