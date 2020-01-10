Environment Canada issues freezing rain warning and rainfall warning for Montreal

Heavy rain followed by freezing rain will batter the Montreal area on Saturday, Environment Canada has warned.

First, expect 20 to 25 mm of rain combined with melting snow, the agency said Friday evening in a statement.

Then, between 15 and 30 mm of freezing rain will fall, the agency continued, in a separate warning.

"The precipitation will begin as rain on Saturday, then will change to freezing rain Saturday evening and snow during the day Sunday," the warning reads.

"Additionally, strong gusts of 60 to 70 kilometres per hour are expected during freezing precipitation. This may lead to breakage of structures weakened by ice, such as tree branches and power lines."

Be careful driving, Environment Canada added.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Ice build-up may cause tree branches to break," the agency wrote.

For information on emergency plans and kits, go to www.getprepared.gc.ca.