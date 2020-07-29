iHeartRadio
21°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watch for Montreal area

(AP Photo-Mark Lennihan)

By Basem Boshra, CTV Montreal 

MONTREAL -- Environment Canada on Wednesday issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Montreal area.

The agency issued the watch for the Montreal Island, Laval, Chateauguay-La Prairie and Longueuil-Varennes areas.

Environment Canada says weather conditions "are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain" on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The agency warns that sudden and heavy downpours could cause flash flooding and pooling of water on roads and highways.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error