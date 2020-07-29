Severe thunderstorm watch, with possible hail, across much of Quebec

Environment Canada has issued another severe thunderstorm watch for the Montreal area and for much of the southern half of Quebec, warning late Wednesday of "very strong wind gusts, up to nickel-size hail and heavy rain."

Châteauguay - La Prairie, Laval, Longueuil and all of Montreal Island should be warned. Boating in particular can be dangerous in strong winds, the agency said.

Many parts of Quebec should also remain on alert, including Quebec City and the surrounding area, the Laurentians and Laurentides, the Eastern Townships and many more areas.

Environment Canada keeps its list updated online.

Environment Canada had earlier said weather conditions "are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain" on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The agency warns that sudden and heavy downpours could cause flash flooding and pooling of water on roads and highways.

Convective outlook for today.



**Severe thunderstorm watch issued for all regions within the yellow area.**



Any report of damage can be sent to Environment and Climate Change Canada by emailing QCstorm@canada.ca or tweeting using #QCstorm. pic.twitter.com/2Mj2Ox80vf