Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for 15 to 20 centimetres

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Montreal and the surrounding areas calling for 15 to 20 centimetres between Saturday afternoon and Sunday.

The clear skies are forecast to clear in the morning with the white stuff starting to fall as the clouds roll in. In addition, winds may reach between 20 and 40 KM/H putting the temperature near -25 with the wind chill.

The snow should clear Sunday night with a cold and sunny Monday to start the week.

Environment Canada warned those on the road to drive cautiously saying motorists can expect reduced visibility and bad road conditions.