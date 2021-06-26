iHeartRadio
Environment Canada warns of heat, humidity for Montreal area over next few days

People use misters to cool down during a heatwave in Montreal, on July 2, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montrealers be warned; it's about to get sweaty.

On Saturday, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the city and its surrounding areas, warning of high heat and humidity in the following week.

According to the statement, a “warm and humid air mass will enter Southern Quebec on Sunday and persist into Tuesday.”

During that time, temperatures in the city will approach 30 C, though it will feel like 40 C with the humidity.

Environment Canada advises that outdoor activities be rescheduled or be done during the coolest parts of the day. Young children should be frequently cooled off and have their exposure to the heat reduced. Hydration is also advised for all.

Environment Canada forecasts highs of 31 C on Sunday, 29 C on Monday and 29 C on Tuesday, before things cool off on Wednesday.  

