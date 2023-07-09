iHeartRadio
'Erratic' driver arrested following police foot chase in Montreal


A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A case of erratic driving in Montreal early Sunday morning resulted in a police foot chase, a tasering, and two arrests.

A spokesperson for provincial police (SQ) said officers attempted to intercept a vehicle travelling "erratically" near Crémazie Boulevard around 4:30 a.m.

The vehicle continued moving before stopping a few metres on. A man in his 40s then exited the vehicle and fled on foot, according to the SQ.

He was chased down near Shaugnessy Avenue, where he reportedly resisted arrest. Officers used a taser to subdue him.

A woman in her thirties was also in the vehicle. Police say she attacked an officer and was also arrested.

The man was taken to hospital to undergo blood tests. He's facing assault and narcotics possession charges, the SQ confirmed.

The woman was also charged with obstruction, issuing threats and assault.

Montreal police (SPVM) were called in to help, and the SQ investigation is underway.  

