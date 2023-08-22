iHeartRadio
Eugenie Bouchard advances to second round of U.S. Open qualifying


FILE: Eugenie Bouchard, from Canada, plays a shot to Danielle Collins, from the United States, during their qualifying match at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal, Saturday, August 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Eugenie Bouchard advanced to the second round of qualifying at the U.S. Open with a 6-2, 6-3 win over American Katherine Hui on Tuesday.

Hui struggled on serve with seven double-faults and was broken by Bouchard six times on 10 chances.

Bouchard, from Westmount, Que., will next face 12th seed Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine.

Toronto's Katherine Sebov missed a chance to join Bouchard in the next round, losing 6-7 (3), 7-5, 6-2 to third seed Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium.

Sebov hit into six double faults and faced 13 break points, defending eight.

In men's qualifying, Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que., fell 3-6, 6-2, 6-0 to 22nd seed Dominic Stricker of Switzerland.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Aug. 22, 2023

