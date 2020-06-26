iHeartRadio
28°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Eugenie Bouchard beats fellow Quebecer Leylah Fernandez in South Carolina tennis invitational

Canada's Eugenie Bouchard makes a return during her first round singles match against Belgium's Kirsten Flipkens at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. (Chris Symes/Photosport via AP)

Quebecer Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount defeated her provincial compatriot Leylah Annie Fernandez from Laval 6-4, 6-3 Thursday evening at the Credit One Bank Invitational tennis tournament in Charleston, South Carolina.

Well that was fun! @geniebouchard downs Leylah Fernandez in a battle of Montrealers, winning 6-4, 6-3 at the #CreditOneBankInvitational.

Nice to have you back, tennis. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/b15WvwSHu5

— Tennis Canada (@TennisCanada) June 26, 2020

Bouchard, who was ranked 332nd on the WTA circuit before the COVID-19 pandemic, surprised observers by knocking off of the 17-year-old Fernandez, ranked 118th last March.

It was the first match of the tournament for Bouchard, and the second for Fernandez, who beat American Emma Navarro, on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old Bouchard ended the duel after an hour and 58 minutes of play.

The bar will be raised Friday evening when Bouchard faces off against the 2017 US Open champion, American Sloane Stephens.

The Credit One Invitational is a promotional clay court tournament, and not part of the regular WTA circuit.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2020.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error