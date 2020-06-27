Eugenie Bouchard bows out to Sloan Stephens in two sets at Charleston Invitational

American Sloane Stephens defeated Eugenie Bouchard 6-3 and 7-6 (7) at the Credit One Bank Invitational tournament late Friday night.

The Quebecer from Westmount blew a 3-1 cushion in the first set, then a 5-2 lead in the second set.

The 37-ranked Stephens won the US Open in 2017.

Bouchard is ranked 332nd in the WTA.

The two players had not crossed paths since the Rio Olympics in 2016.

On Thursday, Bouchard defeated fellow Quebecer Leylah Annie Fernandez from Laval, 6-4, 6-3.

