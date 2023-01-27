iHeartRadio
Even more snow, then bitter cold on the way for Montreal


Simon Cardinal, right, and Adriana Hamelin clear snow from a driveway during a snowstorm in Montreal, Thursday, January 26, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

While Montrealers continue to dig out after a fifth official snowstorm, even more accumulating snow is expected in the coming days.

Flurries will push across Southwestern Quebec Friday night and early Saturday, and Montreal could see another 10 centimetres of snow during the day on Sunday and another 5 centimetres Monday afternoon.

The city will see a brief warm-up on Saturday with temperatures going above the freezing mark, but trends suggest the thermometer will take a plunge with arctic air expected to pour down from up north in the coming days.

Montreal will see its coldest air of the season so far beginning Feb. 2, when the city is expected to get its first minus-20-degree reading of the season.

So far, this winter season has been snowy but mild.

