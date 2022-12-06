iHeartRadio
Events planned to honour victims of Polytechnique shooting on 33rd anniversary


Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Quebec Premier Francois Legault, and Montreal mayor Valerie Plant stand with family members and dignitaries during a vigil in memory of the 14 victims of the 1989 Ecole Polytechnique Montreal tragedy in Montreal on Monday, December 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Tributes are planned today in Montreal to commemorate victims of the Polytechnique shooting on the 33rd anniversary of the tragedy.

On Dec. 6, 1989, a man motivated by a hatred of feminists shot and killed 14 female students and injured 13 other people at the Montreal engineering school.

Students and staff of Polytechnique are expected to pay their respects this morning by placing rose wreaths on the commemorative plaque located near the student entrance.

At the end of the day -- at 5:10 p.m., the time the first shots were fired -- 14 beams will illuminate the sky above Mount Royal in memory of the women who lost their lives.

Flags outside of the school's main building are at half-mast and will remain like that throughout the day.

The anniversary of the mass shooting was proclaimed National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women in 1991.

The women killed in 1989 were Genevieve Bergeron, Helene Colgan, Nathalie Croteau, Barbara Daigneault, Anne-Marie Edward, Maud Haviernick, Barbara Klucznik-Widajewicz, Maryse Laganiere, Maryse Leclair, Anne-Marie Lemay, Sonia Pelletier, Michele Richard, Annie St-Arneault and Annie Turcotte.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2022.

