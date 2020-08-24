'Everything crazy in between': Farmers' Almanac forecasts a divided winter across Canada

By Brooklyn Neustaeter CTVNews.ca Writer

It may still be summer, but Canadians should brace for a "cold and snowy" winter throughout most of the country if the latest prediction from the Farmers' Almanac is to be believed.

The new edition of the 204-year-old publication reveals its forecast for the winter ahead in an outlook dubbed "the winter of the great divide" because of its call for varying conditions across the country.

The almanac's long range weather forecast is anticipating "cold and snowy conditions in the north, dry in the west, and everything crazy in between."

"Based on our time-tested weather formula, the forecast for the upcoming winter looks a lot different from last year, quite divided with some very intense cold snaps and snowfall," almanac editor Pete Geiger said in the extended forecast.

The almanac sees western Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and eastern British Columbia experiencing much colder than normal winter temperatures, while near-normal temperatures are forecast near the Pacific coast of B.C.

In contrast, average seasonal temperatures are expected across Quebec and central Ontario. Mixed intervals of unseasonably mild temperatures with periodic shots of bitter cold will average temperatures out in these regions to normal.

For Atlantic Canada, the almanac is predicting an "unseasonably mild winter" in Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and New Brunswick for much of the season.

The almanac suggests there may also be "snow way out" for those who live in western Quebec and Ontario where snowier-than-normal conditions are forecast. Additionally, above-normal snow levels are expected over the interior of B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Due to incoming storms from the Pacific Ocean, an active storm will bring a heavier than normal rain to western B.C.

Farmers' Almanac has red-flagged the second week of January over Ontario and Quebec for a possible heavy snowfall with a wintry mix for the Maritimes, and another for the second week of February with possible blizzard conditions in eastern Canada.

For much of the eastern half of the country, the final week of March looks stormy with a significant late-season snowfall blowing into Ontario and Quebec and then moving into the Maritimes. Near-normal winter precipitation will cover the rest of the country.

"Preparing people for the unexpected in more important than ever," Geiger said in a press release. "Our job as editors of the Farmers' Almanac is to pass down valuable tips and advice to help our readers thrive, no matter the obstacles, including the weather."

The Farmers' Almanac has been providing long-range weather predictions every year since 1818. Its forecasts are based on a mathematical and astronomical formula that is guided by the rules set forth by its founding editor David Young for accurately predicting the weather up to two years in advance.

The almanac is reminding viewers that its predictions are long-range and are meant to give Canadians a good idea of the weather that might come their way.

However, it cautions that Mother Nature "loves to throw us a curve ball or two" that may change its initial forecast.